Shehbaz says gas crisis due to govt’s criminal negligence

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif alleged the government’s criminal negligence, incompetence and corruption for the country’s is one of the major reason for prevailing worst gas crisis.

According to a private television, he said that the gas crisis is a sign of failure after the failure of the sitting rulers. Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said for the last three years, the people have been suffering from troubles and sufferings.

He said that the people are being punished for the criminal incompetence of the government. The gas crisis in spite of the terminals built by Nawaz Sharif shows the extreme incompetence of the present government, he added.

He said there are terminals and capacity but the government has not been able to provide gas in a timely and reasonable manner, adding that at present, less than half of the gas storage capacity in the terminals is being utilized.

He said that every step taken by the criminal minded government reminds the people of old Pakistan in the face of inflation and problems. It has been proved that only by getting rid of this government can the people and the country get rid of crises, he concluded.