LG polls in Punjab to be held in March next year: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the Punjab local government elections would be held in March next year as Prime Minister Imran Khan issued directives to Punjab Chief Minister and provincial local government in that regard.

Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday that in an interview, the Information Minister said new local government law would be presented in the Punjab Assembly next week. According to the new law, mayors would be elected directly at the district level, while a 13-member panel would contest the village council election.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has told the Punjab government to ensure compliance with its directions regarding the conduction of the local government elections in the province within 120 days after Dec 31, 2021— the last day of the five-year term of the local governments came into existence under the Punjab Local Government Act-13 — failing which it may exercise the option of passing “Order” as it did in case of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad Capital Territory.

“On the expiry of the term of Local Government Institutions on the 31st December 2021, the ECP is determined to conduct next LG elections in the Punjab Province, in any way, within 120 days as required under subsection (4) of the section-219 of the Elections Act, 2017.

In case of lacklustre response or non-compliance of the directions, the commission may exercise the option of passing “order” as it did in case of KP & ICT,” the commission warned in a letter received to the local government and community development department.