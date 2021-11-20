NATIONAL

DDRAP notifies new rules for doctors, pharma marketing

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a new code of conduct for pharmaceutical companies and doctors.

Sources disclosed that after getting approval from the Federal government, DRAP has notified the new code of Conduct for Pharmaceutical Companies and doctors. DRAP stated in the notification that the pharmaceutical companies will not bear the travel expenses of the family and other members of doctors.

Meanwhile, doctors will not be given the costs of foreign travel without getting issued a No objection certificate (NOC) from their respective institution, stated in the DRAP notification.

The notification further stated that for educational and scientific conferences, unnecessary payments should not be paid to doctors, while the given amount will be calculated.

The DRAP also prohibited the pharmaceutical companies from providing money for recreational tours and expensive residency. DRAP prohibited providing the doctors with expensive food and amusement activities. While the authority also orders to discontinue all recreational activities for doctors’ families. DRAP also prohibited providing the doctor with any kind of gift.

Meanwhile, for the implications of new rules, DRAP has directed the pharmaceutical companies to appoint senior officers. DRAP has also directed the pharmaceutical companies to provide details of expenditure on doctors and medical organizations.

Previous articleShehbaz says gas crisis due to govt’s criminal negligence
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shehbaz says gas crisis due to govt’s criminal negligence

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif alleged the government's criminal negligence, incompetence and corruption for the country's is one of the major...
Read more
NATIONAL

LG polls in Punjab to be held in March next year: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the Punjab local government elections would be held in March next year...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Khan directs resolving issues faced by Chinese investors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the authorities concerned to facilitate all Chinese investors, who were setting up industries in Pakistan, on an...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM march won’t let PM Imran Khan to escape: Fazl

Kamran Bangash declares PDM rally as 'flop show' PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan will not get a chance to escape when the Pakistan Democratic...
Read more
NATIONAL

KSE-100 rebounds amid monetary policy announcement

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recouped losses from the previous week with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 740 points or 1.6% to settle...
Read more
NATIONAL

SBP, FIA join hands to curb money laundering, digital fraud

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir on Saturday emphasised the need for closer cooperation amongst banks, the central bank and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PDM march won’t let PM Imran Khan to escape: Fazl

Kamran Bangash declares PDM rally as 'flop show' PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan will not get a chance to escape when the Pakistan Democratic...

Nationwide hunger strike in Bangladesh for treatment of ex-PM abroad

KSE-100 rebounds amid monetary policy announcement

India’s Reliance abandons $15bn Saudi Aramco deal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.