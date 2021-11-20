DDRAP notifies new rules for doctors, pharma marketing

ISLAMABAD: Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a new code of conduct for pharmaceutical companies and doctors.

Sources disclosed that after getting approval from the Federal government, DRAP has notified the new code of Conduct for Pharmaceutical Companies and doctors. DRAP stated in the notification that the pharmaceutical companies will not bear the travel expenses of the family and other members of doctors.

Meanwhile, doctors will not be given the costs of foreign travel without getting issued a No objection certificate (NOC) from their respective institution, stated in the DRAP notification.

The notification further stated that for educational and scientific conferences, unnecessary payments should not be paid to doctors, while the given amount will be calculated.

The DRAP also prohibited the pharmaceutical companies from providing money for recreational tours and expensive residency. DRAP prohibited providing the doctors with expensive food and amusement activities. While the authority also orders to discontinue all recreational activities for doctors’ families. DRAP also prohibited providing the doctor with any kind of gift.

Meanwhile, for the implications of new rules, DRAP has directed the pharmaceutical companies to appoint senior officers. DRAP has also directed the pharmaceutical companies to provide details of expenditure on doctors and medical organizations.