World

Historic development: Afghanistan’s disappearing box cameras

By AFP
In this photograph taken on October 13, 2021, Afghan photographer Haji Mirzaman (C) takes a portrait of a boy with his homemade wooden box camera known as a "kamra-e-faoree" on a sidewalk in Kabul. - Mirzaman was just a teenager when he started taking photos using a homemade wooden box camera in his cousin's studio in downtown Kabul, but now in his 70s, he says the "kamra-e-faoree" -- or "instant camera" as it is known in Dari -- has survived wars, invasions and a Taliban ban on photography, but is now in danger of disappearing because of digital technology. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

KABUL: Haji Mirzaman was just a teenager when he started taking photos using a homemade wooden box camera in his cousin’s studio in downtown Kabul.

He took black-and-white portraits of people for passports, identity cards and other documents using his “magic box” on a sidewalk, producing prints in a couple of minutes.

Now in his 70s, he says the instant camera — or “kamra-i-faoree” as it is known in Dari — has survived wars, invasions and a Taliban ban on photography, but is now in danger of disappearing because of digital technology.

“These cameras are retired now,” he told AFP at his small house in Kabul as he set up the box on its wooden tripod.

“I am just keeping this last remaining camera.”

The box is both camera and darkroom, and to show how it works Mirzaman put photographic paper and developing liquid inside the device in preparation for a shot.

He then briefly removed the lens cover and instantly created a negative.

Reaching inside the box through a light-proof funnel, he processed the negative and then developed a print.

In a few minutes, the photo was ready.

“Nowadays, photographers all use digital cameras… fewer and fewer people know how this camera works,” he said.

Golden age

The boxes were made by local carpenters, he said, but the lenses were imported.

The golden age of box cameras in Afghanistan came when compulsory national service was introduced in the 1950s, meaning thousands of recruits needed photos for military identity cards.

The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and forbade images of people, allowed Mirzaman to take official photos with his box camera.

After the group’s ouster, the machines thrived again when millions of students returned to schools and ID cards were made compulsory.

Since their return to power in August, the hardline Islamists have made no public declaration on taking pictures — and young fighters are frequently seen snapping photos of each other, or selfies, with their mobile phones.

Mirzaman has taught all four of his sons photography, but none now uses box cameras.

The family’s last remaining kamra-i-faoree is now on display outside their studio — a striking reminder of Afghanistan’s photographic history.

Previous articleJudiciary absolutely independent, top judge declares
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK outlaws Palestine group Hamas: home secretary

JERUSALEM/LONDON: Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday said she had banned the Palestine group Hamas in a move that brings London's stance on...
Read more
Top Headlines

Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite Modi’s U-turn on reforms

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have caved in to farmers' demands that he scraps laws they say threaten their livelihoods. But the reaction...
Read more
World

US warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

MANILA: The United States on Friday warned China after a standoff in the South China Sea between China and the Philippines, saying it stood...
Read more
World

Britain outlaws Palestinian group Hamas

LONDON: Britain's interior minister Priti Patel on Friday said she had banned the Palestinian group Hamas in a move that brings the UK's stance...
Read more
World

India’s Modi backs down on farm reforms in surprise victory for protesters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he would repeal controversial farm laws that farmers have protested for more than a year, a...
Read more
World

VP Kamala Harris to become first woman to get presidential powers

President Joe Biden will transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris during the “brief” time on Friday he is under anaesthesia for a colonoscopy...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM directs to resolve connectivity issues as China investors seek to...

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the authorities to facilitate on an emergency basis investors from China, who were looking to set up...

Navjot Sidhu arrives to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

‘We thought he had Covid but it was smog’: Life in polluted Lahore

ECP notifies delimitation committees for LG elections in Sindh

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.