World

Taliban want to have ‘positive relations’ with all countries: spokesperson

By News Desk

The Taliban on Tuesday said that they want to have “positive relations” with all countries, including the United States, and urged the United Nations (UN) to recognise the new regime in Kabul.

In a series of tweets, Taliban Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said that the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban “opened up a new phase” of investments and joint ventures in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson further said that the Taliban regime is complying with the Doha agreement and the government would not let international terrorist outfits operate on its soil.

He claimed the Taliban have the support of the Afghan nation and have established their writ across Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban “represent people’s aspirations”.

According to Shaheen, the Taliban government fulfils the criteria to become a member of the UN. “We hope legal requirements will supersede political preferences,” he said without elaborating on these “preferences”.

Previous articleRussia conducts anti-satellite weapons test
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Russia conducts anti-satellite weapons test

Russia denies allegations by NATO that test is dangerous for orbiting spacecraft MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday it had conducted a weapons test that...
Read more
World

Racism in English cricket is institutional, Pakistan-born cricketer tells British lawmakers

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq fought back tears as he told British lawmakers on Tuesday that racism within English cricket was institutional, recalling the “humiliating treatment”...
Read more
World

Turkey arrests suspect in connection with Haitian president’s murder

ANKARA: Turkish authorities have arrested a man considered a suspect of "great interest" in the July assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Haiti's Foreign...
Read more
World

Russian anti-satellite missile test endangers space station crew: NASA

WASHINGTON: An anti-satellite missile test Russia conducted on Monday generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the International Space Station and will...
Read more
World

Israeli minister says UAE oil pipeline deal should be scrapped

JERUSALEM: Israel's energy minister said on Tuesday a deal with partners from the United Arab Emirates to transport oil from the Gulf to Europe...
Read more
World

Man arrested for allegedly selling 130 women in Afghanistan

The Taliban have arrested a man for allegedly selling dozens of women in northern Afghanistan after duping them into believing they would be marrying...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Dengue prevention

The dire situation of dengue is not new to Pakistan, yet the country is once again battling this preventable disease. In the past month,...

Olive plantation

Wage gaps and social inequality: The epitome of segregation?

Fifth generation warfare

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.