Taliban want to have ‘positive relations’ with all countries: spokesperson

The Taliban on Tuesday said that they want to have “positive relations” with all countries, including the United States, and urged the United Nations (UN) to recognise the new regime in Kabul.

In a series of tweets, Taliban Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said that the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban “opened up a new phase” of investments and joint ventures in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson further said that the Taliban regime is complying with the Doha agreement and the government would not let international terrorist outfits operate on its soil.

He claimed the Taliban have the support of the Afghan nation and have established their writ across Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban “represent people’s aspirations”.

According to Shaheen, the Taliban government fulfils the criteria to become a member of the UN. “We hope legal requirements will supersede political preferences,” he said without elaborating on these “preferences”.