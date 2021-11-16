NATIONAL

Gang allegedly involved in gang-raping busted

By News Desk

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing on Tuesday arrested a four-member gang, including two officials of Punjab Police, on the charge of sexually harassing two teenage girls and filming their videos in Rawalpindi, according to a news outlet.

The FIA, while taking action on a complaint filed by the victims, raided various places in the city and apprehended the suspects.

One of the victims told the agency that a man named S* called and asked her to meet the other day, where she was accompanied by her friend.

The girl narrated that S* picked them up in a car and took them to his friend Adnan’s house. She alleged that the suspect’s other accomplices also joined them at the house where they subjected them to sexual assault.

Subsequently, according to one of the complainants, S* started sending objectionable videos to her and demanded Rs500,000 in exchange for not leaking them online. She added that the suspect also threatened to send the video to her parents if she did not pay the money.

The investigators, however, said that further probe is underway.

News Desk

