World

Russia conducts anti-satellite weapons test

By News Desk
  • Russia denies allegations by NATO that test is dangerous for orbiting spacecraft

MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday it had conducted a weapons test that targeted an old Russian satellite with “razor-sharp precision” and denied allegations by the United States, Britain and NATO that the test had been dangerous for orbiting spacecraft.

US officials said Monday’s test had generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the International Space Station (ISS) and that would pose a hazard to space activities for years.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the test was reckless, posed a threat to the ISS and an orbiting Chinese spacecraft, and showed Russia was developing new weapons systems. A British government spokesperson condemned the test and urged Moscow to join discussions at the United Nations on “responsible behaviour when it comes to space.”

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the debris from the test had not posed a threat to the ISS, and that Washington knew this.

“We did indeed successfully test a promising system. It hit the old satellite with razor-sharp precision. The fragments that formed pose no threat to space activity,” Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

The target was a non-operational spacecraft, Tselina-D, that had been in orbit since 1982, the ministry said in a statement.

It said the United States, China and India had conducted similar tests in the past.

Russia’s space agency said the ISS’s crew had temporarily to moved into their respective spacecraft.

The Defence Ministry said Russia was forced to beef up its defence capabilities because of weapons tests by the United States and Washington establishing a space force in 2020.

Moscow said it had sought an agreement to stop weapons being deployed in space for years, but that Washington and its allies had blocked the deal at the United Nations.

Previous articleKP starts verification of Covid vaccination cards
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Racism in English cricket is institutional, Pakistan-born cricketer tells British lawmakers

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq fought back tears as he told British lawmakers on Tuesday that racism within English cricket was institutional, recalling the “humiliating treatment”...
Read more
World

Turkey arrests suspect in connection with Haitian president’s murder

ANKARA: Turkish authorities have arrested a man considered a suspect of "great interest" in the July assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Haiti's Foreign...
Read more
World

Russian anti-satellite missile test endangers space station crew: NASA

WASHINGTON: An anti-satellite missile test Russia conducted on Monday generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the International Space Station and will...
Read more
World

Israeli minister says UAE oil pipeline deal should be scrapped

JERUSALEM: Israel's energy minister said on Tuesday a deal with partners from the United Arab Emirates to transport oil from the Gulf to Europe...
Read more
World

Man arrested for allegedly selling 130 women in Afghanistan

The Taliban have arrested a man for allegedly selling dozens of women in northern Afghanistan after duping them into believing they would be marrying...
Read more
World

Kabul passport office suspends work as demand crashes system

KABUL: The Kabul passport office has been forced to suspend operations after equipment used for issuing biometric documents broke down under the pressure of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Olive plantation

Pakistan has a varied climate and geography because of which it enjoys climatic flexibility – something that most countries of the world lack. The...

Wage gaps and social inequality: The epitome of segregation?

Fifth generation warfare

What the Lebanese people really want

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.