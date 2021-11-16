NATIONAL

KP starts verification of Covid vaccination cards

By News Desk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started verification process of Covid-19 vaccination cards.

The district administration officials are paying surprise visits to business centers, public places, offices and wedding halls to check vaccination cards of the people.

The teams of district administrations are taking strict actions against non-compliance of Covid vaccination, including the imposition of heavy fines under the pandemic act.

They are also administering second doses to partially vaccinated people at public transport terminals and markets apart from paying surprise visits to educational institutions.

The crackdown against unvaccinated people and those who refused a Covid-19 vaccine has successfully proven to expedite inoculation throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Previous articleFacade of Global Inflation
Next articleRussia conducts anti-satellite weapons test
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Joint national response needed to tackle security challenges: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed upon the need for a joint national response to tackle national security...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gang allegedly involved in gang-raping busted

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing on Tuesday arrested a four-member gang, including two officials of Punjab Police, on the charge of sexually...
Read more
NATIONAL

President summons joint session of parliament tomorrow

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of parliament on Wednesday. The joint session of parliament will be held at 1200 hours on...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran states ‘it’s surprising that Opposition is fearful of a machine’

PM Imran Khan has stated on Tuesday that he finds it surprising that the Opposition is afraid of a machine, referring to the electronic...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI, allies ready for today’s decisive battle for electoral reforms bill

President Alvi convenes Joint Session of Parliament to meet today Govt upbeat after winning support of allies on electoral reforms ISLAMABAD: Stage is set...
Read more
NATIONAL

Asif Zardari opines that Imran Khan-led govt will fail to complete its tenure

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has stated on Tuesday that the incumbent PTI government will fail to complete its five-year tenure. Zardari stated that "Those...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gang allegedly involved in gang-raping busted

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing on Tuesday arrested a four-member gang, including two officials of Punjab Police, on the charge of sexually...

Taliban want to have ‘positive relations’ with all countries: spokesperson

Russia conducts anti-satellite weapons test

KP starts verification of Covid vaccination cards

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.