KP starts verification of Covid vaccination cards

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started verification process of Covid-19 vaccination cards.

The district administration officials are paying surprise visits to business centers, public places, offices and wedding halls to check vaccination cards of the people.

The teams of district administrations are taking strict actions against non-compliance of Covid vaccination, including the imposition of heavy fines under the pandemic act.

They are also administering second doses to partially vaccinated people at public transport terminals and markets apart from paying surprise visits to educational institutions.

The crackdown against unvaccinated people and those who refused a Covid-19 vaccine has successfully proven to expedite inoculation throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.