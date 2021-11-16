Fawad Ch saved by the skin of his teeth

Saying sorry is not a part of the PTI’s (anti)culture. PTI’s big mouthed information minister who viciously attacks political opponents chose a wrong target this time by leveling slanderous charges against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Since Fawad Chaudhry is a lawyer by profession, he is supposed to know the consequences of making false accusations against the court. He took recourse to accusation partly on account of his being a blabbermouth and partly to please a graceless PM. After receiving a notice from the ECP Mr Chaudhry took refuge in excuses to delay the inevitable. The ECP thankfully took a firm stand, by bringing him to book

Against his very nature Mr Chaudhry apologised to the ECP for his remarks against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner (CEC) over the allegations he had levelled against them. Fawad Ch’s s apology however showed little repentance on his part. “I am the mouthpiece of the Cabinet, I often say things that are not my words. I did not insult anyone, I apologize,” In other words he could say anything desired by his master against any institution or individual and then apologise. The apology is motivated by fear of punishment, that could debar him from having a political office or could lead to the cancelation of his practicing license as had happened in the case of Babar Awan.

While Mr Chaudhry has apologized to the ECP, Railways Minister Azam Swati is still taking recourse to all sorts of excuses to avoid facing his moment of truth despite the knowledge that once a case has been registered there is no way to dodge it . Hopefully the way shown by Mr Chaudhry will encourage Mr Swati also to apologize to the ECP.