NATIONAL

‘Foreign fishing vessels are not allowed to fish in exclusive economic zone’

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday informed the National Assembly that foreign fishing vessels are not being allowed to fish in Pakistan’s exclusive economic zone to protect the interests of local fishermen.

Responding to questions during the Question Hour, he said that the deep sea fishing policy has been announced after consultations with the stakeholders.

He said the bottom trawling has been banned in Balochistan as it damages the marine life and ecosystem.

In response to another question, he said the maritime ministry proposed the amendments in consultation with the stakeholders as a major concern of local fishermen was regarding the issuance of deep-sea fishing licences to foreign entities and foreign joint venture.

This practice, he said, deprived the local fishermen of their livelihood in the past. Therefore, through the amendments in the said rules, no licence is being issued to the foreign vessels or foreign joint ventures.

Previous articleBalochistan University students postpone protest till Tuesday
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Balochistan University students postpone protest till Tuesday

The protesting students of Balochistan University on Saturday postponed their protest for four days following assurances from the government and university management regarding the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus kills 11, infects 231 in a day: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday reported 11 Covid-related deaths during the past 24 hours across the country and said that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court accepts govt’s plea to adjourn hearing of Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday has conducted hearing on the petition of government against providing details of gifts presented to the prime minister (PM). During...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP seeks briefing from govt on EVMs on Nov 15

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought briefing from Ministry of Science and Technology on electronic voting machines (EVMs) on November 15. According to the letter...
Read more
LAHORE

SMOG: Lahore wakes up to itchy eyes, coughs and sniffles

LAHORE: The people of Lahore woke up sniffing, coughing, and breathless Saturday morning. Along with panic, the air was filled with pollution choking the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Attorney General underscores flaws in NAB law

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan has underscored flaws in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law. He has raised objections against the recent...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP seeks briefing from govt on EVMs on Nov 15

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought briefing from Ministry of Science and Technology on electronic voting machines (EVMs) on November 15. According to the letter...

SMOG: Lahore wakes up to itchy eyes, coughs and sniffles

Attorney General underscores flaws in NAB law

Agriculture minister warns fertilizer profiteers against punitive action   

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.