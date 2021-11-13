Balochistan University students postpone protest till Tuesday

The protesting students of Balochistan University on Saturday postponed their protest for four days following assurances from the government and university management regarding the recovery of their two missing fellows, Sohail Baloch and Faseeh Baloch, who had gone missing several days ago.

According to a news outlet, Baloch Student Organisation (BSO) Central Secretary General Balach Qadir said that the protest has been postponed till Tuesday as the government has provided assurance in the latest round of negotiations that the missing students would be found.

He further said that as per announcement made by the administration, the university would reopen from Monday and educational activities, administrative matters and examinations would then resume.

The students’ stance was that if the missing students are not recovered till Tuesday then the protest would restart and the university would be shut down again.

The government had formed a committee on November 11 to address the students’ issues and submit their recommendations.