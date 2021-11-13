NATIONAL

Coronavirus kills 11, infects 231 in a day: NCOC

By News Desk

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday reported 11 Covid-related deaths during the past 24 hours across the country and said that the countrywide death toll from the pandemic has reached to 28,595 since the outbreak of the disease.

According to NCOC, 231 persons tested positive for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours while the number of total positive cases has surged to 1,279,373.

Around 12,972 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Punjab, 7,600 in Sindh, 5,790 in KP, 948 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

The NCOC data showed that 473,081 coronavirus cases were reported in Sindh, 441,720 in Punjab, 179,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,275 in Islamabad, 34,506 in Azad Kashmir, 33,391 in Balochistan, and 10,400 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

News Desk

