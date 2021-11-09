NATIONAL

SBP refutes reports of currency notes’ new designs

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday refuted reports making rounds on social media that currency notes were being redesigned. The SBP stated that no such proposal was under consideration.

SBP while sharing a picture of the designs that were doing the rounds with the word “fake” written in bold over them, stated that “Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on social media. SBP categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment,” the central bank declared in a tweet.

It is pertinent to note that the State Bank had last redesigned a currency note more than a decade ago. The new Rs500 bill, which was smaller in size was introduced on January 25, 2010.

Earlier, the new Rs1,000 note was introduced in February 2007, the new Rs5,000 note in May 2006 and the new Rs100 note in November of the same year.

The new Rs50 note was introduced in July 2008, Rs20 in March 2008, and Rs10 in May 2006.

Previous articleCabinet approves 5-year trade policy
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Cabinet approves 5-year trade policy

STPF 2020-25 aims to enhance abilities of Pakistani enterprises ISLAMABAD: After a long period of remaining in papers for reviews and consultations, the federal cabinet...
Read more
NATIONAL

DHC approves funds for Khanewal hospital

KHANEWAL: The District Health Council approved funds of over Rs2.9 million for renovation and purchase of material for District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khanewal on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three more arrested in Nazim Jokhio murder case

The police on Tuesday arrested three more suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case and added a kidnapping section to its report on Tuesday. An investigation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sarobi Dam cost increased by Rs184 million

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved to increase financial allocation of Rs184 million for the Sarobi Dam in South Waziristan due to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM, PPP enter into fresh verbal clash as Kaira, Hamdullah exchange barbs

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema e Islam - Fazal (JUI-F) Senator, Hafiz Hamdullah said Tuesday of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is just as alive without the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt taking all steps to meet wheat target this year, says Punjab Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi Tuesday said that target for wheat cultivation in Punjab province has been set at 16.7 million...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Aussie hitter Maxwell may miss Pakistan tour for long-delayed wedding

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell is uncertain whether he will make Australia's tour of Pakistan in March-April as he and his fiancee plan to have their...

From a teenage YouTube hit to ’emperor’ Babar — Pakistan skipper ready to conquer world

German coronavirus infection rate hits highest since pandemic began

ICC confirms match officials for T20 WC semi-finals

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.