Rawalpindi commissioner fails to attend hearing in case filed by Zulfi Bukhari

Rawalpindi Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday failed to attend the hearing of a defamation case filed against him by PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari, according to a news outlet.

A court in Rawalpindi had summoned the commissioner in the case, but he did not appear.

Bukhari had filed a Rs1 billion defamation lawsuit against the commissioner for naming him in the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project scam.

Following the scam coming to light in May, the Punjab government had removed six mid-career officers over their alleged involvement in the scam and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

It was alleged that changes were made to the plan of the project to benefit Bukhari and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Bukhari had resigned from his post of special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development on May 17.