Malala Yousafzai gets married, terms it ‘precious day’

By Monitoring Report

UNITED KINGDOM: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the nuptial knot during a small ceremony in Birmingham, the education activist revealed on Twitter Tuesday.

Taking to the microblogging website, the education activist wrote: “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Malala also posted four photos from the nikkah ceremony in which she could be seen posing alongside her newlywed husband, Asser, as well as her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai.

For her big day, Malala wore a melon-pink outfit adorned with gold embroidery. Her nikkah pictures were captured by her friend, Malin Fezehai, who is a photographer and visual journalist.

Congratulations pour in

PPP leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari felicitated Malala and hoped that the newly-wedded couple find every joy together.

“May your journey be blessed at every turn. Sending you love & duas,” she said.

Filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith congratulated the couple.

Analyst Shama Junejo congratulated the noble laureate and said: “What a beautiful news.”

Monitoring Report

