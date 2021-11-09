NCOC daily update: 400 new cases, 11 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 400 new Covid-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Monday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC said the country has conducted 21,185,396 tests so far confirming overall 1,277,560 cases, including 1,226,157 recoveries.

There are 22,845 active cases in the country who are under treatment, including 1,206 in critical condition.

The pandemic killed 11 people on Monday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,558.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 472,213 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 441,257 infections.