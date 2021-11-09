NATIONAL

Navjot Sidhu to offer prayer after India refused to reopen Kartarpur corridor

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN - 2018/11/27: Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician, India's Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing press conference in Lahore press club. Sidhu led his country's delegation to Pakistan for the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday, to give access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the shrine of their spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Former cricketer and Indian National Congress lawmaker from the northern state of Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu will today visit the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district to offer prayers for the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

The pilgrimage to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur was suspended in March last following the Covid-19 outbreak. November 9 marks the second anniversary of the opening of the corridor, which connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to India.

“Going to Dera Baba Nanak for ardas for Kartarpur Corridor reopening […] Dhan Dhan Baba Nanak,” Sidhu tweeted.

The corridor was inaugurated in November 2019 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Pakistan lifted travel restrictions from 11 countries, including India, in August but put New Delhi under Category C between May 22 and August 12 due to the spread of the Delta variant in that nation, which meant that the movement of pilgrims from India was subjected to special permissions.

In March last, both India and Pakistan had temporarily suspended the day-long pilgrimage in wake of Covid-19 and also suspended the registration for it.

However, later in October, Islamabad announced to open the pilgrimage but India refused to reciprocate the gesture.

Staff Report

