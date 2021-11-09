Black marketing by industrialists raison d’etre of sugar crisis: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said the sugar crisis escalated due to black marketing by producers that impacted not only the supply line but also the economic growth.

Since the inception of Pakistan, the industrial sector was being ill-regulated due to monopolists that always regard their personal interests over general welfare, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government under Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the authorities to ensure the sugar mills were operating in accordance with the rules adding that the ones breaching the law would be punished.

Moreover, for the short term mitigation of the sugar crisis, the government is importing 0.15 million tons of the commodity to meet the demand in the market, he added.

He said the additional steps will be required to further control the price mechanism.