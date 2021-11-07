Social media, a mode of communcation or exploitation?

The evolution of social media has made the transfer of information much faster and efficient because people have constant access to WiFi and electronic gadgets. Most people interact with different people around the world via social media apps. It cannot be denied that social media has made information more accessible and communication easier. However, increased use of social media has had a detrimental impact on the overall wellbeing of individuals and society.

Different social media apps display loads of information, pictures, videos, etc, that millions of people view around the world. Much of the content we see on social media is unregulated and unfiltered, which is where the problem lies. People can no longer differentiate between reality and fantasy, genuine and fake. Everything turns into a trend, and everybody hops onto the bandwagon without understanding the full context. The line between private and public life has been blurred as people post more and more about their lives on different social media channels. Trends and clickbait are often used to incite hate, racism, and xenophobia.

- Advertisement -

It is pertinent to probe that is a free-for-all social media where people can say whatever they want feasible? Or a social media where users’ speech can be easily restricted? Neither. For their part, social media companies must improve moderation in local languages, be more transparent about content moderation procedures, and improve existing channels of communication. Criminal behaviour on the internet such as cyberterrorism, hate speech, morphing and misusing photographs, cyberstalking, hacking, etc are already illegal under several sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016.

These rules streamline the state’s censorship of social media under Section 37 of Peca, and can cease to exist if parliament amends the act to delete this draconian section, a move several lawmakers and government members already support. Instead, the state must focus on quality digital literacy, provide legal protection to victims of cybercrime that the FIA is failing at currently, and understand the workings of social media and the internet. It must stop deliberately violating the basic democratic right of free speech.

Social media has paved the way for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to understand people’s behavioural and thinking patterns, which are then manipulated by different bodies and individuals for their vested interests. Increased reliance and fixation on social media have led to a loss of agency amongst people. The youth are much more vulnerable to exploitation via social media in different ways. Comparison to people’s physical appearances, lifestyles, and achievements has fuelled anxiety and depression amongst teenagers today. Even comedic content can become distressing for people. It is important that social media content is regulated and limited. People should remain mindful when using social media and limit their use if they find it distressing or overwhelming.

Deedar Ali

Kandhkot