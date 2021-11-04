Opinion

NAB chairman and PM’s mercy

Accountability may go out the window

By Editorial
0
0

In terms of policymaking, the PTI relies primarily on presidential ordinances, bypassing the conventional process of tabling a law in both Houses of Parliament and getting it passed from there. The most extreme example of this convenient and imperfect preference to lawmaking is the PTI government’s National Accountability Bureau Ordinance (NABO) that has been amended for a third time in less than a month, making a mockery of parliamentary norms in the process. The latest amendment gives powers to the President to remove the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, taking powers away from the Supreme Judicial Council. The PTI has been looking for a legal path to extend the current NAB chairman’s tenure, but has been unsuccessful so far. Making the termination of the NAB chairman the prerogative of the executive through a shabbily framed law passed temporarily as an ordinance suggests that the PTI is nervous over how much differently it would be treated by a new setup.

This is a valid fear considering how the outgoing chairman has run NAB as an unapologetically partisan institution focused solely on opposition party leaders and bureaucrats who worked with them when they were in power. The third NABO amendment only further discredits the NAB as an effective accountability watchdog out to curb corruption, and is rather increasingly being perceived as an extension of the government. Bullying tactics that are fueled by the fear of prolonged incarcerations without sufficient proof of arrest coupled with highhandedness and harassment during interrogations is all the NAB is now known for. With virtually nothing to show for the plethora of selective investigations, arrests and detentions it has made in the past three years, its reputation as the current regime’s attack dog is all but evident and clear. The original NAB Ordinance promulgated by General Musharraf is an inherently flawed law that gave him sweeping powers to punish political opponents under the farce of accountability. No government that has since followed attempted to meaningfully amend this law and rather used it against their respective rivals as well. The PTI, a party whose core message was to address ‘rampant corruption’, has gone down the same route with much more intensity, but without any results. With two years left in its tenure and a lot of political uncertainty in the air, its multiple amendments to the NAB Ordinance come off as an attempt to secure itself from what it has meted out to others rather than a meaningful attempt at reform.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUnsafe roads in AJK
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Unsafe roads in AJK

The crash of a Rawalpindi-bound coaster in Sudhnoti district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 22 nd injured another eight when it plunged...
Read more
Comment

USA’s arbitrary blacklist of religious violators 

India was categorised as a “Tier 2 country” in last year’s listing by the US State Department. But the State Department notification, now issued,...
Read more
Comment

Refocus on Iran’s behaviour

Washington Watch Once again, gallons of ink are being spilled on articles arguing for and against US efforts to secure a new nuclear weapons pact...
Read more
Comment

The international community must fulfill its responsibility to Bangladesh

Rohingyas taking refuge in Bangladesh are deteriorating law and order situation in Cox's Bazar. At the same time, they have been destroying the environment,...
Read more
Letters

Urbanization

What is the main reason rural people prefer to live and stay in urban cities more than villages? In South Asia, Pakistan has the...
Read more
Letters

Air pollution in Pakistan

Smog is a huge challange for pakistan. Province of punjab and lahore city is most affected by it. Smog is the mixture of fog...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Sports

India defeats Afghanistan by 66 runs

Early wickets by Bumrah and Shami have seemed to put Afghanistan under pressure as they attempt to chase India's mammoth 211-run target in the...

Govt to revoke president’s power to remove NAB chief: report

Court indicts Ali Wazir, 10 others in anti-state speech case

First cargo consignment from Uzbekistan arrives via Torkham border

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.