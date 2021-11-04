NATIONAL

KP to computerise land record in tribal districts

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to computerise the land record of the merged districts.

According to sources in the KP finance department, work will be started on the land computerization program of the tribal districts in phase-wise manner.

The government had started land record computerization program from Mardan in 2014. The program was later extended to other districts of the province, but the government yet to complete the project in entire settled districts.

According to sources, the provincial government has allocated Rs192.5 million for land computerization project in 21 districts in the development program of the current financial year in which the department has spent more than Rs41 million in the first quarter.

Senior member Board of Revenue Zafar Ali Shah has said that about 40% of computerization process in the province including Peshawar has been completed. He said that by December, this year, 70% of land record will be computerised in the province.

Zafar Ali Shah said that computerization will not only save the citizens from having to visit the offices of the Patwaris, but will also enable them to get fard numbers and transfers without any delay.

According to the Board of Revenue officials, in addition to the settled districts of the province, a digitization project will be launched soon in the merged districts as well.

Aziz Buneri

