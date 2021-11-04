World

Iran says it blocks US attempt to confiscate oil in Sea of Oman

By Agencies

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they thwarted an attempt by the United States to detain a tanker carrying the Islamic Republic’s oil in the Sea of Oman.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Iranian report was not true and there had been no American attempt to seize a tanker.

The American officials said that in reality Iranian forces had seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker last month and US naval forces were just monitoring the situation.

“With the timely and authoritative action of the Guards naval forces, the US terrorist Navy’s operation to steal Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman failed,” the elite Guards said in a statement published by Iranian state media.

“The tanker carrying Iran’s oil docked at the port of Bandar Abbas on October 25.”

While Iranian media identified the seized tanker as “SOTHYS” — the name tanker tracking websites give for a Vietnam-flagged vessel — state TV aired footage showing a red tanker surrounded by about 10 speed boats. It also included a recording of what TV said was the encounter between Iranian and US forces.

Iran has repeatedly warned the United States about its military activities in the Gulf, saying that the Guards’ naval forces have increased patrols to also secure the passage of Iranian ships and combat fuel smuggling.

Giving details of the reported incident, Press TV said the Guards had reacted “promptly” when the Iranian oil tanker was detained in the Sea of Oman.

“Members of the Guards naval forces carried out a heliborne operation on the detained tanker’s deck, gained control of the vessel, and directed it back toward Iran’s territorial waters,” Press TV reported.

Separately, American officials told Reuters that several drones, believed to be Iranian, had come close to the US Navy amphibious assault ship Essex in the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours.

Tensions have risen between Tehran and Washington amid stalled talks on reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, under which Tehran curtailed its uranium enrichment programme in exchange for a lifting of global sanctions.

Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Wednesday the talks would fail unless US President Joe Biden could guarantee Washington would not renege on the nuclear agreement in the future.

The deal has eroded since 2018 when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it and reimposed US sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to breach various limits on uranium enrichment set by the pact.

Shamkhani tweeted: “The US president, lacking authority, is not ready to give guarantees. If the current status quo continues, the result of negotiations is clear.”

Previous article‘Engine of occupation’: UN experts slam Israeli settlement plans
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

‘Engine of occupation’: UN experts slam Israeli settlement plans

GENEVA: UN human rights experts on Wednesday condemned Israel’s plan to build thousands of new housing units in illegal settlements in the occupied West...
Read more
World

Taliban leader warns against infiltrators in the ranks

KABUL: The supreme leader of the Taliban warned on Thursday against the danger of turncoats and infiltrators in the movement that has taken charge...
Read more
World

US cities in Michigan elect first Muslim mayors

WASHINGTON: In Tuesday's mayoral elections in the US, two Muslim Americans were elected to lead cities in Michigan. Abdullah Hammoud became Dearborn’s first Muslim mayor....
Read more
World

Britain approves Merck’s oral Covid pill in world first

LONDON: Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing Covid antiviral oral pill jointly developed by Merck...
Read more
World

Taliban chief warns against infiltrators in the ranks

KABUL: The supreme leader of the Taliban warned Thursday against the danger of turncoats and infiltrators in the movement that has taken charge of...
Read more
World

China says US report on nuclear arsenal ‘full of prejudice’

BEIJING: Beijing hit back Thursday against a US report on China's expansion of its nuclear arsenal, calling it "full of prejudice", and accused Washington...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

US cities in Michigan elect first Muslim mayors

WASHINGTON: In Tuesday's mayoral elections in the US, two Muslim Americans were elected to lead cities in Michigan. Abdullah Hammoud became Dearborn’s first Muslim mayor....

Britain approves Merck’s oral Covid pill in world first

Australia crush Bangladesh by eight wickets

Run rate to decide fate of top teams in T20 World Cup

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.