Modi’s plane to use Pakistani airspace after returning from G20, COP26 summits tomorrow

By News Desk

KARACHI: Narendra Modi’s Boeing 777 plane will use Pakistani airspace tomorrow morning on its way back from Italy and Scotland, where the Indian premier took part in the G20 and COP26 summits respectively.

As per the details, around 3pm, the 300ER, K7066 will enter Bahawalpur and cross Turbat and Panjgur to reach New Delhi. It will then land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Spokesperson Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed that the Indian PM had been allowed to pass through the Pakistani airspace tomorrow.

Earlier, Modi’s aircraft crossed the Pakistani airspace and reached Italy to attend the G20 summit, after obtaining permission from Islamabad.

It is to note that Modi’s plane entered the Pakistani airspace using the same route and reached Italy via Iran and Turkey, after New Delhi requested permission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to use the airspace.

It merits mention that the two-day summit of the Group of 20 was held in Rome to endorse a global agreement for a minimum 15 per cent corporate tax.

The Indian PM had to travel to Italy to attend the meeting, for which it was required to use Pakistani airspace. After attending the summit, the Indian premier travelled to Glasgow to attend COP26, a climate change summit.

As per reports, Modi is one of the 120 leaders who have gathered in Glasgow for the two-week conference.

It is pertinent to note that it isn’t the first time than an Indian plane has requested to use the Pakistani airspace, the Indian commercial aircrafts had used Pakistani airspace earlier as well.

