Sports

T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Namibia to secure semi-final spot

By News Desk

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup 2021 after beating Namibia by 45 runs in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

This was Pakistan’s fourth consecutive victory in the mega event after they had defeated India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in their previous matches.

While chasing the target of 190, Namibia showed their ability and strength, and were 83-2 at one point in the run chase. However, Pakistan restricted the Namibian batters to 144-5 and collected the two points to move into the next round.

The Namibian side first lost an early wicket in the second over as Hasan Ali dismissed Michael van Lingen (4), and later, in the ninth over, Stephan Baard was run out for 29. In the 13th over, skipper Gerhard Erasmus was caught out (15) shortly after Shaheen Shah Afridi had dropped his catch in the previous over.

Craig Williams was caught out in the 14th over, but he played a decent innings as he scored 40 runs off 37 balls. Haris Rauf got the fifth Namibian man down as he was able to dismiss JJ Smit.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and captain Babar Azam and fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan scored half centuries to guide Pakistan to 189-2.

Babar made his 23rd T20I fifty with a 49-ball 70 while Rizwan finished with a 50-ball 79 not out. They added 113 for the first wicket before Mohammad Hafeez scored a brisk 16-ball 32 not out with five boundaries.

Babar hit seven boundaries in his innings while Rizwan smashed eight fours and four sixes.

The Pakistan team had not made any changes to the squad.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Namibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

Previous articleCabinet gives approval to launch Ehsaas Targeted Subsidy Programme
Next articleModi’s plane to use Pakistani airspace after returning from G20, COP26 summits tomorrow
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 6 wickets

ABU DHABI: Kagiso Rabada took 3-20 and skipper Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 31 as South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets at the...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘A spoiler can’t be a peacemaker’: Moeed Yusuf refuses to attend Indian moot on Afghanistan

National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday categorically said that he would not attend an upcoming moot on the Afghanistan issue hosted by...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to take nation into confidence on TLP deal tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take the nation into confidence on Wednesday (tomorrow) on the deal that the government had finalised with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan LNG issues emergency tender after term cargoes cancelled

ISLAMABAD: State-owned Pakistan LNG Limited is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in November through an emergency tender after its term...
Read more
NATIONAL

Government frees 860 TLP activists

LAHORE: As many as 860 activists and supporters of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party detained at prisons across Punjab were released on Tuesday,...
Read more
Top Headlines

Top India brands baulk after threats by Hindu hardliners

NEW DELHI: India's biggest festive season is in full swing but top brands are under pressure from right-wing hardliners accusing them of hurting Hindu...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Namibia to secure semi-final spot

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup 2021 after beating Namibia by 45 runs in Abu...

Cabinet gives approval to launch Ehsaas Targeted Subsidy Programme

At least 15 killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blast

USA’s arbitrary blacklist of religious violators 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.