TLP strikes deal with government to end Islamabad march: report

By Staff Report
A man walks past a vehicle with a picture of late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the founder and previous head of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party in Islamabad on April 23, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party has decided to call off the long march on Islamabad after a new deal was reached between its leaders and the government, reports citing people familiar with the development said Sunday.

The group prepared to march on Islamabad on Thursday despite last-minute negotiations with the government that a minister said were deadlocked.

Thousands of members of the proscribed group had been gathered since last Friday on a highway, just outside Lahore, with a series of demands including the release of their imprisoned leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi.

They began marching north towards the capital Thursday night after a series of deadly clashes with police the previous evening but have since camped near Wazirabad city after Rangers — called in Wednesday to maintain law and order for a period of 60 days — marked a so-called red line about 500 metres from the Chenab toll plaza and put up a notice nearby warning the protesters “not to breach the line or face consequences”.

Reports further said the protestors will end their sit-in from the city near GT Road. Meanwhile, the government will complete the legal formalities to release the workers and supporters of the group it arrested for violating the law and indulging in violent activities.

Per the report, the latest round of talks was held late Saturday night between a ministerial-ranking government team and the top leadership of the group.

The government delegation comprised Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, while TLP chief Rizvi was leading the group.

The violence erupted after the government of Prime Minister Khan said it would not accept the group’s demand to close the French embassy and expel the envoy.

Khan’s decision infuriated supporters of the party who over the weekend suspended their march to Islamabad to give the government three days to consider their demands but resumed it later, accusing the government of “lies and deceit”.

The party started demanding the expulsion of the ambassador in October 2020 when French President Emmanuel Macron defended blasphemous caricatures as freedom of expression.

Macron’s those comments came after a young man beheaded a French school teacher who had shown caricatures in class. The images were republished by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial over the deadly 2015 attack against the publication for the original caricatures.

Since then, Rizvi’s party had been threatening a march toward Islamabad, which it launched last week amid clashes that killed several people, including police officers, in Lahore and elsewhere.

Rizvi’s party gained prominence in the 2018 general elections, campaigning on the single issue of defending the blasphemy laws, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam ad the prophet.

