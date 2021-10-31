Dengue claims another life in Islamabad, taking tally to 13

ISLAMABAD: Another man suffering from dengue fever died in Islamabad Saturday, taking the tally to 13.

102 more were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in the capital during this period, health officials said.

They further said the tally of people succumbing to the disease in Islamabad this season has risen to 13 after the latest death.

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four to 10 days to develop and affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.