NATIONAL

Dengue claims another life in Islamabad, taking tally to 13

By INP
A Pakistani boy walks past the awareness advertisement against the deadly tropical disease dengue fever in Islamabad on September 30, 2011. In less than a month, 126 people have died and more than 12,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, which has spread rapidly among both rich and poor in Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore. Dengue affects between 50 and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever, muscle and joint ache. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Another man suffering from dengue fever died in Islamabad Saturday, taking the tally to 13.

102 more were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in the capital during this period, health officials said.

They further said the tally of people succumbing to the disease in Islamabad this season has risen to 13 after the latest death.

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four to 10 days to develop and affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

Previous articleTLP strikes deal with government to end Islamabad march: report
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

TLP strikes deal with government to end Islamabad march: report

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party has decided to call off the long march on Islamabad after a new deal was reached between its...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 733 new cases, 11 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 733 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. The number of...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N youth wing leader asked to step down following ‘anti-state’ speech

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Faisalabad chapter youth wing leader Abdul Majid Muaz on Saturday resigned from his post after he was allegedly asked to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Twitteratis school Maryam for posting two-year-old ‘Indian-sponsored video’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday faced criticism on social media after she shared a two-year-old video of a 50-over...
Read more
NATIONAL

NBP suffers cyber attack

ISLAMABAD: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) suffered a cyber attack on Saturday. The attack impacted some of the bank’s facilities, including its mobile application,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army officials visit families of policemen martyred in TLP clashes

Senior officials of Pakistan Army visited the families of police officials and personnel's martyred in clashes with the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Saturday. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

American Chen wins gold at Skate Canada

VANCOUVER: A trio of Russian women swept their Grand Prix podium at Skate Canada International on Saturday, while three-time world champion Nathan Chen grabbed...

Afghanistan rocked as Asghar quits in middle of World Cup

Saudi-Iran ‘proxy wars’ play out in embattled Lebanon

Epaper – October 31 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.