Babar in ‘severe distress’ over ill mother: father

By AFP
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 24: Babar Azam of Pakistan plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Michael Steele-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

DUBAI: Cricket team’s captain Babar Azam’s mother was on a ventilator when he played the T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals India, his father revealed.

Azam scored 68 not out and shared an opening stand of 152 with Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) as Pakistan trounced India by 10 wickets in Dubai last Sunday.

Azam Siddique, his father, said in an Instagram post that his son played all three games this week “in severe distress”.

“It’s time for my nation to know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory in the three games,” Siddique wrote.

 

“There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar’s mother was on a ventilator.”

Azam’s mother had undergone surgery but has since recovered. “Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I came here so that Babar may not get weak.”

Pakistan have won all their three Super 12 games in the tournament and are well-placed to reach the semi-finals.

They next face Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

