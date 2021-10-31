NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 733 new cases, 11 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
An Indian national previously stranded in Pakistan waves from the window of a bus transporting the nationals to a quarantine facility in Amritsar amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, after they returned to India near the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35 kms from Amritsar on July 9, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 733 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,273,078, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another 11 people lost their lives to the coronavirus over the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the overall death toll to 28,449, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,402 are in critical condition.

Over the last 24 hours, 594 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,221,535, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 469,960 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 440,139 cases.

Staff Report

