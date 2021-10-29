NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 659 new cases, 17 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A health worker inoculates a woman with the dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Islamabad on May 22, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 659 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,271,687, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another 17 people lost their lives to the coronavirus over the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the overall death toll to 28,431, the NCOC said, adding that 1,395 are in critical condition.

Over the last 24 hours, 931 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,220,105, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 469,122 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 439,845 cases.

Staff Report

Bizenjo elected as Balochistan chief minister

QUETTA: Abdul Quddus Bizenjo of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was elected unopposed as the 17th chief minister of Balochistan on Friday. Bizenjo, a former...

Pakistan Today
