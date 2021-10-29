NATIONAL

SC orders demolition of another ‘illegal’ Karachi tower

By INP

KARACHI: The Karachi registry of the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the demolition of Tejori Heights, an under-construction structure being built on a land reportedly owned by Pakistan Railways, and directed the city commissioner to bring it down within a month.

The counsel representing the builders of the tower, Raza Rabbani, yielded to the court order but sought time to reimburse the allottees.

“My client has agreed to give up the land,” said Rabbani, but added the builder has requested some time in order to timely recompense the people who bought units in the project.

At this, the court recalled it gave at least three months to the builders for the purpose. It then directed both the authorities and the builders to submit a report on the demolition.

Pakistan Railways has claimed that the subject land had been allotted for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and the same had been encroached on by the builders.

In December last, the apex court had ordered the immediate suspension of work on Tejori Heights and barred the builders from creating a third-party interest.

It had said that on the basis of documents, prima facie there was no right of Tejori Heights on the land in question and directed the commissioner of Karachi to take over the site till further order.

The lawyer for the PR had contended the land belonged to his department and an illegal construction was being made on the basis of forged documents.

NATIONAL

Pakistan leadership greet Turkey on Republic Day

ISLAMABAD: Top leadership congratulated the government and people of Turkey as the nation celebrates its 98th Republic Day. The day marks the declaration of the...

New Zealand’s Milne hopes to make impact against India

Turkey pressing US for F-16 fighters after F-35 plan killed

Socceroos to play first home match in more than two years

