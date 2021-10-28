Qureshi thanks Iran president for support on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid a courtesy call to Iran President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Wednesday night.

Pakistan’s special ambassador to Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq, Ambassador to Tehran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and senior officials accompanied him.

Qureshi conveyed greetings from top Pakistan leadership and asserted Islamabad attached great importance to its ties with Iran which he observed are based on geographic proximity, shared border and objectives of peace and development in the region.

He added the relationship had been further strengthened due to recent high-level engagements between the two governments.

He thanked Raisi for Iran’s support to Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute, especially from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The people of Kashmir looked towards Iran’s steadfast support in their just struggle, he said.

The foreign minister briefed Raisi on Pakistan’s efforts to help achieve stability in Afghanistan. Given the precarious economic situation in Afghanistan, he called for sustained engagement and urgent provision of humanitarian assistance to that country by the international community.

Qureshi said it was important for the neighbours of Afghanistan to continue consultations for a regional approach as peace in Afghanistan would lead to stability, economic development and regional connectivity.

Raisi welcomed Qureshi and conveyed best wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan. He underlined the need for continued enhanced engagement between the two countries to further promote bilateral relations and advance shared objectives of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Qureshi reiterated Khan’s invitation to Raisi for a visit to Pakistan. President Raisi thanked him for the invitation and said he looked forward to visiting Islamabad at a mutually convenient time.