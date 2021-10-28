NATIONAL

Qureshi thanks Iran president for support on Kashmir dispute

By APP
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is pictured inside a car at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake on the outskirts of Colombo on December 1, 2019. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid a courtesy call to Iran President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Wednesday night.

Pakistan’s special ambassador to Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq, Ambassador to Tehran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and senior officials accompanied him.

Qureshi conveyed greetings from top Pakistan leadership and asserted Islamabad attached great importance to its ties with Iran which he observed are based on geographic proximity, shared border and objectives of peace and development in the region.

He added the relationship had been further strengthened due to recent high-level engagements between the two governments.

He thanked Raisi for Iran’s support to Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute, especially from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The people of Kashmir looked towards Iran’s steadfast support in their just struggle, he said.

The foreign minister briefed Raisi on Pakistan’s efforts to help achieve stability in Afghanistan. Given the precarious economic situation in Afghanistan, he called for sustained engagement and urgent provision of humanitarian assistance to that country by the international community.

Qureshi said it was important for the neighbours of Afghanistan to continue consultations for a regional approach as peace in Afghanistan would lead to stability, economic development and regional connectivity.

Raisi welcomed Qureshi and conveyed best wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan. He underlined the need for continued enhanced engagement between the two countries to further promote bilateral relations and advance shared objectives of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Qureshi reiterated Khan’s invitation to Raisi for a visit to Pakistan. President Raisi thanked him for the invitation and said he looked forward to visiting Islamabad at a mutually convenient time.

Previous articleThree women cricketers contract Covid-19 ahead of West Indies series
Next articleGovernment, TLP open fresh round of talks as Islamabad march continues
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Government, TLP open fresh round of talks as Islamabad march continues

LAHORE: Less than 24 hours after the government announced to treat the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party as a militant group over its indulgence...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan boasts of ‘tech talent’ at Istanbul summit

ISLAMABAD: Rising investments in the technology sector show Pakistan has skilled entrepreneurs, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said. "Pakistani start-ups raised around $300...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court adjourns hearing in NAB reference against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Judge Asghar Ali on Thursday took up a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference pertaining to dubious transactions of Rs8 billion against former president...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan Assembly to elect new chief minister tomorrow

QUETTA: Members of the Balochistan Assembly will meet Friday (tomorrow) to elect the 17th leader of the House, days after Jam Kamal Khan of...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 706 new cases, 9 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 706 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday. The number of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Noor Mukadam murder case: Four accused attend hearing via video link, cross-examination of witnesses continues

Owing to the blocked roads across the city, an Islamabad session court on Wednesday continued hearing into Noor Mukadam murder case after giving directive...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court adjourns hearing in NAB reference against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Judge Asghar Ali on Thursday took up a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference pertaining to dubious transactions of Rs8 billion against former president...

Balochistan Assembly to elect new chief minister tomorrow

NCOC daily update: 706 new cases, 9 deaths from Covid-19

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.