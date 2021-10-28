Sports

Three women cricketers contract Covid-19 ahead of West Indies series

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 03: Javeria Khan of Pakistan speaks to her team in the huddle after their bowling innings during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Thailand at GIANTS Stadium on March 03, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

LAHORE: Three members of the national women’s team participating in the pre-West Indies series camp at the Karachi High-Performance Centre have tested positive for Covid-19, the cricket board said.

“These members tested positive in the routine Covid-19 testing yesterday and are under a 10-day quarantine, which ends on November 6,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in its statement.

The other squad members will remain in isolation until November 2 and undergo tests every alternate day, starting Friday, to stem any potential spread of the virus.

As per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, all squad members had joined the bio-secure environment after returning two negative tests. These squad members had been vaccinated for Covid-19 in May.

Pakistan and West Indies will play three ODIs on November 8, 11 and 14 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

