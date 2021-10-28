Three women cricketers contract Covid-19 ahead of West Indies series

LAHORE: Three members of the national women’s team participating in the pre-West Indies series camp at the Karachi High-Performance Centre have tested positive for Covid-19, the cricket board said.

“These members tested positive in the routine Covid-19 testing yesterday and are under a 10-day quarantine, which ends on November 6,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in its statement.

The other squad members will remain in isolation until November 2 and undergo tests every alternate day, starting Friday, to stem any potential spread of the virus.

As per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, all squad members had joined the bio-secure environment after returning two negative tests. These squad members had been vaccinated for Covid-19 in May.

Pakistan and West Indies will play three ODIs on November 8, 11 and 14 at the National Stadium in Karachi.