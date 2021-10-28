NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 706 new cases, 9 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A health worker inoculates a media person with a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus Sinovac vaccine at a vaccination centre in Rawalpindi on May 25, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 706 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1.2 million, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another nine people lost their lives to the coronavirus over the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the overall death toll to 28,414, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,408 are in critical condition.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,239 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1.2 million, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 468,776 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 439,653 cases.

Previous articleWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Next articleBalochistan Assembly to elect new chief minister tomorrow
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Government, TLP open fresh round of talks as Islamabad march continues

LAHORE: Less than 24 hours after the government announced to treat the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party as a militant group over its indulgence...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi thanks Iran president for support on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid a courtesy call to Iran President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Wednesday night. Pakistan's special ambassador to Afghanistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan boasts of ‘tech talent’ at Istanbul summit

ISLAMABAD: Rising investments in the technology sector show Pakistan has skilled entrepreneurs, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said. "Pakistani start-ups raised around $300...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court adjourns hearing in NAB reference against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Judge Asghar Ali on Thursday took up a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference pertaining to dubious transactions of Rs8 billion against former president...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan Assembly to elect new chief minister tomorrow

QUETTA: Members of the Balochistan Assembly will meet Friday (tomorrow) to elect the 17th leader of the House, days after Jam Kamal Khan of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Noor Mukadam murder case: Four accused attend hearing via video link, cross-examination of witnesses continues

Owing to the blocked roads across the city, an Islamabad session court on Wednesday continued hearing into Noor Mukadam murder case after giving directive...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court adjourns hearing in NAB reference against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Judge Asghar Ali on Thursday took up a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference pertaining to dubious transactions of Rs8 billion against former president...

Balochistan Assembly to elect new chief minister tomorrow

NCOC daily update: 706 new cases, 9 deaths from Covid-19

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.