Court adjourns hearing in NAB reference against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Judge Asghar Ali on Thursday took up a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference pertaining to dubious transactions of Rs8 billion against former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

However, he could not be indicted due to an earlier stay order granted in his favour by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

His counsel, Farooq Naek, and NAB prosecutor Wasim Javed were present in the court, however.

Subsequently, further proceedings were adjourned until November 18.

The IHC on Wednesday stopped the accountability court from indicting Zardari while hearing his petition against the decision of the junior court.

The high court also issued notice to the dirty money watchdog seeking a reply on the matter.

Naek said Zardari had not bought the property as a public officeholder but as a private individual.

Pertinent to mention here that the accountability court had summoned Zardari in the suspicious transaction reference. The accountability court had rejected his request for acquittal before indictment.