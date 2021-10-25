NATIONAL

Policeman on polio vaccination duty killed in KP

By Staff Report
Policemen disperse vendors as time to close a market arrived during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, along a street in Peshawar on April 28, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A policeman was killed in firing by unidentified gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to police officials.

Unknown assailants opened fire on the police constable late Sunday as he was on his way back home after performing his duty with a polio vaccination team near the Multan Road neighbourhood of Dera Ismail Khan district, Najam ul-Hasnain Liaqat, the district police officer of Dera Ismail Khan, said.

The injured constable succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital, the official said, adding that the attackers fled the scene afterwards, and a search operation is underway to arrest them.

The gunmen also took away the victim’s official weapon and a vehicle, according to local reports.

In a similar incident in August, a police officer assigned to guard polio vaccination workers was killed in a firing incident in Dera Ismail Khan.

Previous article‘Mature’ Hornets beat Brooklyn for third straight win, Lakers get first victory
Next articlePakistan favourite to win T20 World Cup after India win, reckons Warne
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Occupied Kashmir erupts in jubilation after Pakistan’s win

SRINAGAR: Despite heavy deployment of troops and police across the region in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, streets erupted in jubilation on Sunday night immediately...
Read more
NATIONAL

Demolition drive along drains: Top court summons Sindh chief minister

KARACHI: The Supreme Court summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a case pertaining to the demolition of leased properties built along...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 698 new cases, 9 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 698 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday. The number of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA starts new flights to UAE

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started regular flight operations from three cities to Fujairah city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The national flag...
Read more
HEADLINES

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal steps down from his post

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aylani on Sunday evening decided to step down from his position, Provincial Minister for Sports, Abdul Khaliq...
Read more
NATIONAL

Baltistan University VC granted indefinite extension post-retirement

ISLAMABAD: In another example of malpractices in government universities, the vice chancellor of a new public university, Baltistan University, has managed to get an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 698 new cases, 9 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 698 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday. The number of...

More than half of Afghans face ‘acute’ food crisis: UN agencies

PIA starts new flights to UAE

Pakistan favourite to win T20 World Cup after India win, reckons Warne

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.