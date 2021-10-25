Policeman on polio vaccination duty killed in KP

ISLAMABAD: A policeman was killed in firing by unidentified gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to police officials.

Unknown assailants opened fire on the police constable late Sunday as he was on his way back home after performing his duty with a polio vaccination team near the Multan Road neighbourhood of Dera Ismail Khan district, Najam ul-Hasnain Liaqat, the district police officer of Dera Ismail Khan, said.

The injured constable succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital, the official said, adding that the attackers fled the scene afterwards, and a search operation is underway to arrest them.

The gunmen also took away the victim’s official weapon and a vehicle, according to local reports.

In a similar incident in August, a police officer assigned to guard polio vaccination workers was killed in a firing incident in Dera Ismail Khan.