Pakistan favourite to win T20 World Cup after India win, reckons Warne

DUBAI: After witnessing Pakistan’s emphatic win over India in the T20 World Cup Sunday, former Australia spinner Shane Warne said Babar Azam-led side is now the favourites to win the tournament.

“What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all round [and] impressive performance. Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms,” tweeted Warne.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and captain Azam put on a remarkable show as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Azam (68*) didn’t give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20 by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20 by a similar margin.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday.