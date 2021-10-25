Sports

Pakistan favourite to win T20 World Cup after India win, reckons Warne

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Former Australian spin bowler, Shane Warne is named as head coach of Lord's The Hundred team at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 07, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images for The Hundred)

DUBAI: After witnessing Pakistan’s emphatic win over India in the T20 World Cup Sunday, former Australia spinner Shane Warne said Babar Azam-led side is now the favourites to win the tournament.

“What a statement Pakistan just made in the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 Now favourites in my opinion after that emphatic win over India. Just a super all round [and] impressive performance. Babar Azam continues to enhance his reputation as one of the best batters in the world in all forms,” tweeted Warne.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and captain Azam put on a remarkable show as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Azam (68*) didn’t give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20 by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20 by a similar margin.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday.

