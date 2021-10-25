NATIONAL

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan calls on COAS at GHQ

By News Desk
H.E Ms Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and peace & stability in the Afghanistan were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term & multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada. COAS reiterated that there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis together with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.
News Desk

