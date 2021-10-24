Minorities free to practice religion: top judge

KARACHI: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said the citizens of Pakistan, including minorities, were free to practice their beliefs.

He expressed these views while speaking as a chief guest at the Navratri festival of the Hindu community at Durga Shiv Mandir near Circuit House in the city of Hyderabad.

Navratri is a major Hinduism festival held in honour of the divine feminine.

The top judge said the rights of all the people were guaranteed in the constitution which would be ensured at all costs.

He said the several cases relating to minority worship places, including temples, had come before his court. He assured the attendants all the temples under purported illegal occupation would be vacated and returned to the community.

“A sense of tolerance and religious harmony should be instilled in our society so that the people are allowed to live and profess their religion freely without any fear,” Justice Ahmed said.

He further observed the founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had categorically said the state of Pakistan will ensure the religious freedom of all the people.

Like their Muslim counterparts, the Hindus of Pakistan also enjoy constitutional protection, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MP Ramesh Kumar Vankwani hosted the judge during his visit.

At the end of the event, the community presented traditional gifts to Justice Ahmed.