NATIONAL

Minorities free to practice religion: top judge

By INP

KARACHI: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said the citizens of Pakistan, including minorities, were free to practice their beliefs.

He expressed these views while speaking as a chief guest at the Navratri festival of the Hindu community at Durga Shiv Mandir near Circuit House in the city of Hyderabad.

Navratri is a major Hinduism festival held in honour of the divine feminine.

The top judge said the rights of all the people were guaranteed in the constitution which would be ensured at all costs.

He said the several cases relating to minority worship places, including temples, had come before his court. He assured the attendants all the temples under purported illegal occupation would be vacated and returned to the community.

“A sense of tolerance and religious harmony should be instilled in our society so that the people are allowed to live and profess their religion freely without any fear,” Justice Ahmed said.

He further observed the founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had categorically said the state of Pakistan will ensure the religious freedom of all the people.

Like their Muslim counterparts, the Hindus of Pakistan also enjoy constitutional protection, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MP Ramesh Kumar Vankwani hosted the judge during his visit.

At the end of the event, the community presented traditional gifts to Justice Ahmed.

Previous articlePakistan, Sweden warn Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Sweden warn Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse

DUBAI/ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan will shortly collapse into chaos unless the international community acts rapidly, Pakistan and Sweden ministers warned. Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan succumbs to IMF pressure, accepts new conditions: report

Pakistan's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have not failed as the country has accepted most of the Fund's new conditions. According to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N MPA Nishat Daha passes away

KHANEWAL: Pakistan Muslim League (N) MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha passed away here on Saturday. According to family sources, he was ill for the past...
Read more
NATIONAL

Banned TLP March: Interior Minister reviews law & order situation in Lahore

LAHORE:On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad chaired a meeting to review law and order situation...
Read more
NATIONAL

No ‘understanding’ with US to ‘use Pakistani airspace’, says MOFA

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has rejected a CNN report of an agreement regarding the use of Pakistan's airspace by the US to conduct military and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Talks with IMF still underway: says Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has said that Pakistan has accepted most of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) new conditions and any reports suggesting...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Facebook dithered in curbing communal, hate content in India

NEW DELHI: Facebook in India has been selective in curbing hate speech, misinformation and inflammatory posts, particularly anti-Muslim content, according to leaked documents obtained...

Pakistan-India blockbuster set to light up T20 World Cup

Epaper – October 24 LHR 2021

Epaper – October 24 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.