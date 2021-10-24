NATIONAL

Pakistan, Sweden warn Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse

By Reuters
Afghan and Pakistani nationals walk through a security barrier to cross the border at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 22, 2021, following the Taliban stunning takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

DUBAI/ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan will shortly collapse into chaos unless the international community acts rapidly, Pakistan and Sweden ministers warned.

Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August triggering the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy.

“The country is on the brink of collapse and that collapse is coming faster than we thought,” Sweden Minister for International Development Cooperation Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai.

He said economic freefall could provide an environment for terrorist groups to thrive, but that Sweden would not channel money through the Taliban, instead boosting its humanitarian contributions through Afghan civil society groups.

Many countries and multilateral institutions have halted development assistance but increased humanitarian aid since August, reluctant to legitimise the new Taliban rulers.

Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry later told Reuters that direct engagement with the Taliban was the only way to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, and called for billions of dollars of Afghanistan assets frozen overseas to be released.

“Are we going to push Afghanistan into chaos or are we going to try and stabilise the country?” he said in Dubai.

Engagement would also encourage the protection of human rights and the establishment of an inclusive, constitutional government, he said.

Pakistan has deep ties with the Taliban and was often accused of not severing them as the group battled the US-backed government in Kabul for 20 years — charges denied by Islamabad.

Fridh said the Taliban had so far failed to prove they had shed the oppressive policies that marked their previous period in power from 1996-2001.

He also said conditions were not right for European countries to reopen embassies in Kabul. Instead, the more diplomatic activity would take place in Qatar, an important interlocutor between the West and the Taliban.

Fridh met Qatar officials in the capital Doha this week.

But Chaudhry said it was time the United States, China and other major powers set out a framework for formal recognition of Afghanistan’s new rulers and for the removal of United Nations sanctions on Taliban members, including some members of the new government.

This, together with direct economic assistance, was the only way to avert instability, he said, adding: “The watch on this bomb is already clicking.”

Previous articleUzbek leader expected to secure second term in office
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pakistan-India blockbuster set to light up T20 World Cup

DUBAI: Former champions Pakistan and India will face off tonight at 7:00 pm (GMT+5) in a T20 World Cup blockbuster in Dubai and the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan succumbs to IMF pressure, accepts new conditions: report

Pakistan's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have not failed as the country has accepted most of the Fund's new conditions. According to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N MPA Nishat Daha passes away

KHANEWAL: Pakistan Muslim League (N) MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha passed away here on Saturday. According to family sources, he was ill for the past...
Read more
NATIONAL

Banned TLP March: Interior Minister reviews law & order situation in Lahore

LAHORE:On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad chaired a meeting to review law and order situation...
Read more
NATIONAL

No ‘understanding’ with US to ‘use Pakistani airspace’, says MOFA

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has rejected a CNN report of an agreement regarding the use of Pakistan's airspace by the US to conduct military and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Talks with IMF still underway: says Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has said that Pakistan has accepted most of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) new conditions and any reports suggesting...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan-India blockbuster set to light up T20 World Cup

DUBAI: Former champions Pakistan and India will face off tonight at 7:00 pm (GMT+5) in a T20 World Cup blockbuster in Dubai and the...

Epaper – October 24 LHR 2021

Epaper – October 24 KHI 2021

Epaper – October 24 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.