Rasheed returns from UAE to deal with law and order situation in country

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed returned to Pakistan from UAE on Saturday morning after Prime Minister Imran Khan called him back to deal with the ongoing security situation in the country.

The opposition parties and a banned organisation, TLP, have staged separate protests in multiple cities of the country, resulting in Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi being partially shut down.

The prime minister urged the interior minister to return to the country to tackle the law and order situation. The minister arrived in Islamabad via the Airblue flight PA-213 from Sharjah.

The interior minister had gone to the UAE to watch the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. However, he had to skip the match and return home.

A few days ago, Rasheed had said that PM Imran Khan has approved his request for a two-day holiday to watch the game live in the UAE.