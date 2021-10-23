Sports

Rizwan Pakistan’s trump card for India clash, says Younis Khan

By Staff Report

Pakistan’s cricket great Younis Khan has said that Pakistani opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan could be a trump card for Pakistan to win the much-awaited clash against India at T20 World Cup.

Sharing his take on the much-awaited clash of the series, Pakistan’s former captain Younis Khan said: “Indian opener Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan from Pakistan could be the match-winners for their respective sides.”

“Skipper Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two very bankable batsmen for both India and Pakistan respectively, but I feel that Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan can also turn up the heat,” he said on a YouTube channel “Uncut.”

However, he added that the spotlight will mainly be on the two captains hence, pressure will be eased off of Sharma and Rizwan and the two can give “match-winning performances for their sides”.

According to the former batsman, both sides have a “balanced pace attack, with Jasprit Bumrah being a major threat for the Men in Green”.

“Pakistan’s fast bowlers are in good shape. For India, their pace attack has improved significantly in the recent past as well. Bumrah, in particular, has been brilliant in the last few months,” said the 43-year-old.

“Both are top players. Pakistani skipper Babar Azam is still young and he is building his career right now. Kohli, meanwhile, had made his debut in 2008 when I was still playing. I don’t particularly think that the comparison is fair but it’s good to see fans talking about the two players in good stead,” the former skipper said.

The two captains will face each other for the first time as the captains of the most loved teams of the ICC T20 World Cup series.

Staff Report

