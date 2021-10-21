NATIONAL

PML-N rally to protest inflation

By INP
Shehbaz Sharif, president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, center, speaks with members of the media outside a polling station in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Pakistanis are voting today in a closely fought election that will determine the course of the nuclear-armed nation central to U.S. anti-terrorism efforts and Chinas global infrastructure ambitions. Photographer: Asad Zaidi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will stage a demonstration in Lahore on Friday to protest the rising inflation in the country.

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N vice president, Humza Shahbaz, will lead the rally.

The rally is being held following the announcement by the party leadership to hold nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment in the country.

Following the announcement of protest rallies and demonstrations across the country by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the PML-N has also formulated a programme to take to the streets against inflation and purported economic slowdown.

The decision to hold the protests and demonstrations was taken at a high-level meeting of the party held under the chair of PML-N president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

The meeting decided to take direct action to “protect the rights of the people”.

INP

