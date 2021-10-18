NATIONAL

Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be misconstrued: air chief

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber on Monday cautioned Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued as its weakness.

Addressing the passing out parade at Pakistan Air Force Academy Asghar Khan in Risalpur, the air chief said Pakistan desired peace with its neighbouring countries.

The armed forces were ready to thwart any misadventure, he said, adding that while Pakistan did not wish to indulge in an arms race in the region, its forces will continue to enhance their capabilities to deter any foreign act of aggression.

Baber underlined the need of solving the decades-long Kashmir dispute and said it was imperative to solve it for long-lasting peace in the region. He also urged the international community to play an effective role in ending the rights abuses in the held region.

On the Afghanistan situation, Baber said peace in Kabul was critical to ensure peace in Islamabad. Pakistan has sacrificed a lot for peace in the region.

Baber also congratulated the passing out candidates of the 145th General Duty Pilot course and 91st Engineering Courses.

Saudi cadets were also among the graduates.

Staff Report

