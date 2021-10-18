Supreme Court gives bail to mother of suspect in Noor murder

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday freed on bail the mother of the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of the daughter of a former diplomat.

Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at the residence of one Zahir Zakir in Sector F-7/4 of Islamabad in July. Zakir, widely believed to be the killer, was arrested the same day for his purported involvement in the incident.

A first information report registered on the complaint of Ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam, Mukadam’s father, nominated Zakir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Asmat Adamjee, along with her husband Zakir Jaffer, was arrested days later on charges of abetting the murder. Their phone records show they were in contact with their son and household staff before and after the murder.

Last week, they filed separate petitions in the top court challenging the rejection of their bail petitions by the Islamabad High Court. The court had also ordered authorities to keep them in detention until the completion of the trial.

The petitions claimed the case against the suspects was not based on tangible evidence, and maintained the allegations against them were “highly speculative”.