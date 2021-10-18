NATIONAL

Supreme Court gives bail to mother of suspect in Noor murder

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday freed on bail the mother of the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of the daughter of a former diplomat.

Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at the residence of one Zahir Zakir in Sector F-7/4 of Islamabad in July. Zakir, widely believed to be the killer, was arrested the same day for his purported involvement in the incident.

A first information report registered on the complaint of Ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam, Mukadam’s father, nominated Zakir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Asmat Adamjee, along with her husband Zakir Jaffer, was arrested days later on charges of abetting the murder. Their phone records show they were in contact with their son and household staff before and after the murder.

Last week, they filed separate petitions in the top court challenging the rejection of their bail petitions by the Islamabad High Court. The court had also ordered authorities to keep them in detention until the completion of the trial.

The petitions claimed the case against the suspects was not based on tangible evidence, and maintained the allegations against them were “highly speculative”.

Ruling on the petitions, the apex court however rejected Jaffer’s request and disposed of his petition. It also ordered Adamjee to pay Rs1 million in surety bonds.

Last week, a district and sessions court indicted Zakir, two members of his domestic staff and the owner of a mental health organisation that employeed him and his mother in connection with the incident.

Following an extensive probe that included a total of 12 suspects, including the suspect’s parents, the court charged six people including Zakir, Jan Muhammad and Jameel — the domestic help — and Tahir Zahoor, chief executive officer of Therapy Works.

The sessions court has summoned the prosecution witnesses on October 20. It has also ordered the authorities to complete the trial within two months.

