NEPRA told to submit report on Karachi electrocution deaths

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to furnish a report detailing deaths from electrocution in Karachi.

A two-judge bench was hearing a petition filed by the Jamaat-e-Islami seeking action against K-Electric over poor maintenance of its installations which allegedly caused the fatalities during rains.

A counsel for the party said K-Electric being the metropolis’ sole power distributor was responsible for deaths.

The bench expressed displeasure over the power regulator’s failure to furnish its comments on the petition and gave it one month’s time to submit a report.

In March, a session court had directed K-Electric to pay a Rs15 million penalty to the heirs of a 12-year-old boy who was killed by electric shock in 2013.

The court ruled the negligence of the sole power supplier in the city has been proved in the case as in addition to supplying power it was also responsible to repair its instalments.