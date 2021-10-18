NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 663 new cases, 11 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A vendor selling facemasks waits for customer along a street in Karachi on June 8, 2020. - Pakistan has recorded more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus, health authorities said on June 8, as hospitals warned they are running out of beds to treat patients. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 663 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Monday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said the number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,265,047.

Another 11 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the overall death toll to 28,280, the NCOC said, adding that 1,913 are in critical condition.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,019 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,210,897, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 465,819 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 437,974 cases.

Previous articleTarin notified as prime minister’s adviser on finance, revenue
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Tarin notified as prime minister’s adviser on finance, revenue

LAHORE: The government Monday appointed Shaukat Tarin as an adviser to the prime minister on finance and revenue after his six-month tenure as Pakistan's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be misconstrued: air chief

LAHORE: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber on Monday cautioned Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Supreme Court gives bail to mother of suspect in Noor murder

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday freed on bail the mother of the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of the daughter of a former...
Read more
NATIONAL

NEPRA told to submit report on Karachi electrocution deaths

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to furnish a report detailing deaths from electrocution...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nothing more ‘catastrophic’ than inflation: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said nothing could be more...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA-133 by-election on December 5: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The by-election in the NA-133 constituency of Lahore will be held on December 5, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced. The seat fell vacant...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Supreme Court gives bail to mother of suspect in Noor murder

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Monday freed on bail the mother of the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of the daughter of a former...

NEPRA told to submit report on Karachi electrocution deaths

Nothing more ‘catastrophic’ than inflation: Shehbaz

NA-133 by-election on December 5: ECP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.