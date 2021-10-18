NCOC daily update: 663 new cases, 11 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 663 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Monday.

The NCOC, a department leading campaign against the pandemic, said the number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,265,047.

Another 11 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the overall death toll to 28,280, the NCOC said, adding that 1,913 are in critical condition.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,019 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,210,897, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 465,819 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 437,974 cases.