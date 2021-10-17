India strangulating journalism in occupied Jammu & Kashmir: says report

Journalists are facing Indian state repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as India has snatched every right, including right to freedom of press, in the territory.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service (KMS) has said that Modi-led fascist Indian regime had totally criminalized journalism in Jammu and Kashmir territory, adding that harassment and threats to the IIOJ&K journalists by Indian forces had increased manifold since 5 Aug 2019 when New Delhi repealed Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege in the territory.

It deplored that journalists faced killings, murder attempts, arrests, threats, victimization on daily basis in the territory as many journalists had been arrested, beaten, harassed and even investigated under draconian laws since revocation of Article 370 in IIOJ&K.

The report said that harassment, raids and questioning of journalists had become a norm in the occupied territory and India had made journalism almost impossible in the territory after introducing so-called media policy in 2020.

It said, India is using different tactics to stifle press in IIOJ&K, adding journalists continue to work in most trying conditions in occupied Kashmir. New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has also urged India to allow media to operate freely and independently in the territory, it added.

The report maintained that the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists had urged India to improve its shameful record of harassing and detaining journalists in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It deplored that India was harassing, questioning and booking journalists for reporting truth in IIOJ&K as it wanted to hide ground realities of Jammu and Kashmir from the world by criminalizing journalism in the territory.

The report said, fascist Modi government is using strong-arm-tactics to strangulate media in IIOJ&K and the International community must come forward to rescue independent media in the occupied territory, adding assault on journalism in IOJ&K is a wake-up call for global media organizations.