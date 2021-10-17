World

Merciless killing of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK continues

By Agencies

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the killing spree unleashed by Modi-led fascist Indian government continues unabated in the territory as two more youth fell to the bullets of Indian troops, today.

According to details, the troops have martyred four innocent Kashmiri youth within 24 hours. The troops martyred two youth during a so-called cordon and search operation at Drangal in Pampore area of Pulwama district.

In similar operations, one youth each was killed by the troops in Wahibugh area of the same district and in Bemina area of Srinagar, last evening.

Previous articleStudy finds no evidence of ‘forced religious conversion’ in Sindh
Agencies

