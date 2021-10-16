NATIONAL

Kamal set to face no-confidence motion on October 20

By News Desk

The no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani is likely to be put to a vote in the Balochistan Assembly on October 20, a news outlet reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Balochistan Governor Syed Zahorr Ahmed Agha has summoned a session of the provincial assembly on October 20 and it is expected that the no-confidence motion, which was submitted by some disgruntled members of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) to the assembly secretariat on October 12, would be tabled in the session.

The reports further stated that the spokesman for the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani, claimed that the dissident BAP members were being manipulated by the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Like the Senate elections, the PDM would suffer “an indirect defeat” in the Balochistan Assembly, Shahwani said, adding that “no government would last more than two and a half years if a precedent is set”.

The disgruntled members from BAP and other political parties, who had submitted the motion, include Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Jan Muhammad Jamali, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Akbar Askani, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Sikandar Umrani, Lala Rashid, Mahjabeen Sheran, and Bushra Rind of the BAP, Asad Baloch and his wife Bibi Mastoor of the Balochistan National Party-Awami, and Naseebullah Marri of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Previous articleRs3.61bn package for LoC residents approved
Next articleMaryam Nawaz urges people to send Imran Khan packing
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt trying to curb inflation through export diversification: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the government is trying to control the inflation on a sustainable basis...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSX set to launch new trading system acquired from Shenzhen Stock Exchange

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is going to launch this month a new trading system acquired from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), the bourse's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam Nawaz urges people to send Imran Khan packing

The PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday played on the anti-government emotions due to the extraordinary rise in petroleum prices, saying that Prime Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rs3.61bn package for LoC residents approved

The federal government has decided to release Rs3.61 billion for the rehabilitation and protection of citizens living around the Line of Control (LoC) to...
Read more
NATIONAL

New NAB ordinance does not apply on public office holders, rules court

An accountability court in Islamabad on Saturday ruled that the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 does not apply on public office holders, according to...
Read more
Agriculture

Pakistan set to harvest Basmati bumper crop this year

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that Pakistan is set to harvest record Basmati crop this year due to extraordinary...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rs3.61bn package for LoC residents approved

The federal government has decided to release Rs3.61 billion for the rehabilitation and protection of citizens living around the Line of Control (LoC) to...

Hasina warns India against ‘incidents’ that could affect Hindus in BD

China embarks on longest-ever crewed mission for space station construction

New NAB ordinance does not apply on public office holders, rules court

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.