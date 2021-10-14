NATIONAL

Pakistan–China strategic partnership, defence collaboration is a factor of stability in the region, says COAS

By Staff Report

KARACHI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Thursday said that Pakistan–China strategic partnership and defence collaboration is a factor of stability in the region.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Army Air Defence Centre Karachi. On arrival, the COAS laid floral wreath at Shahuada monument. Senior officials from China were also present on the occasion.

Later, the COAS witnessed commissioning of state of the art Chinese origin HQ-9/P HIMADS (High to Medium Air Defence System) into Pakistan Army Air Defence. Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman Khan; Commander Army Air Defence Command briefed the COAS about strategic weapon system.

Induction of HIMADS will significantly enhance Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence (CLIAD) shield of aerial frontiers of Pakistan as the system is fully integrated through a well-knit Digitised System on its inventory.

Capable of intercepting multiple air targets including aircraft, cruise missiles and Beyond Visual Range (BVR) weapons at ranges over 100 kilometres with Single Shot Kill Probability, HQ-9/P is considered as a strategic long range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) with remarkable flexibility and precision.

Speaking at the occasion, COAS said that induction of high-tech systems will make Pakistan’s air defence impenetrable in the emerging threat scenario. Highlighting the criticality of air defence in the overall defence of motherland, the COAS said exemplary synergy between Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army Air Defence makes country’s air defence impregnable.
Staff Report

